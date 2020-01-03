Justin Bieber chronicles comeback in YouTube docuseries

NEW YORK : Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight.

YouTube announced on Tuesday that Bieber's first documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, will launch on the video platform on Jan 27.

It will chronicle the making of the Canadian singer's first album in four years, as well as giving fans glimpses of his private life with model-wife Hailey Baldwin and other family members.

Bieber first found fame on YouTube as a baby-faced 13-year-old in 2007.

Last month, the 25-year-old announced that he would release his first album in four years in 2020 and embark on a North American tour.

Yummy, the first single from the as-yet-untitled album, will land today.

"Maybe by watching this, people will kind of get a glimpse into his world," Baldwin said in a trailer for the documentary series.

Bieber said partnering with YouTube for the series felt like coming full circle.