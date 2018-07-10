Justin Bieber engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is set to be a married man after popping the question to US model Hailey Baldwin, whom he has dated for one month, reports said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Canadian pop star proposed to the 21-year-old, whom he was briefly involved with in 2016 before splitting up, over dinner Saturday night at a restaurant in the Bahamas, the celebrity news site TMZ said.

The site quoted witnesses at the restaurant, who said that Bieber's security team asked them all to put their phones away for the proposal.

A representative for Bieber did not comment but the fathers of the couple suggested that the news was true.

"Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" his father Jeremy Bieber wrote on Instagram with a picture of his son.