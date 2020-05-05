Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives in new series

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin pose at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2020.

LOS ANGELES – Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together.

The Biebers On Watch launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot on GoPro cameras by the Canadian pop star and the US model in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first episode sees the couple taking a boat out onto a lake near where Bieber grew up and talking frankly about the challenges and rewards of being married.

“There’s a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realise I had until I chose to spend my life with you. Realised there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realise I had,” Bieber told Baldwin.

Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, met in their early teens, attended the same church and started dating again seriously about two years ago.

They married privately in 2018 and held a second wedding for friends and family in 2019.