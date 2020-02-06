Justin Bieber on his drug use: It was legit crazy scary

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has opened up about his past heavy drug abuse, calling it an escape from the pressures of fame that he decided to stop only when he felt he was dying.

The 25-year-old has written on social media in the past year about his struggles with depression, drugs and fame, but he went into detail on camera for the first time in a documentary series about his life. Bieber said he started using marijuana when he was about 13, the age at which he rose to fame in Canada.

He soon moved onto other substances, including pills and alcohol.

"People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt. It got scary," he said, in the latest episode of his YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, released on Monday.

"I decided to stop because I was like, dying. My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse."