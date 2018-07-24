K-pop charts disputed as Shaun beats giants like BTS

As of Sunday, Korean pop giants such as Twice, Blackpink, Apink, Mamamoo and BTS had claimed leading spots on the charts of most music streaming websites in South Korea.

But controversy has arisen as a single from little-known musician Shaun, titled Way Back Home, took top spot at Melon, Genie and other major South Korean charts.

Shaun is a singer who also plays the synthesiser for rock band The Koxx, which debuted in 2009, and his unexpected surge on the charts has sparked suspicion over chart manipulation.

"When a little-known musician tops the charts, there is usually some explanation behind it. But in Shaun's case, there wasn't. The controversy is from him taking a No. 1 spot (between noon and dawn)," said culture critic Kim Jak-ga on an MBC radio show.

There have been several cases in South Korea where a relative newcomer has been suspected of manipulating his place on the music rankings by inflating purchases online.

Record companies and artists are suspected to buy in bulk from 1am to 7am, when there are fewer users and even a relatively low number of sales can affect the charts.

As music streaming websites list charts right up top, taking the No. 1 spot boosts visibility and can help further boost sales.

The process is called sajaegi, which means buy and stock. Buying or having related personnel purchase copies of a musical record to manipulate sales numbers is punishable by law in Korea.

To prevent such practices, a collection of music streaming and sales websites announced earlier in the month that they would freeze chart rankings between 1am and 7am.

Shaun's tune took the top spot at midnight, right before the chart freeze started, and so stayed on top until the next morning.

SHAUN INSISTS ON INNOCENCE

The artist insists on his innocence and on Friday requested a police investigation into the case. He also filed charges on people for spreading rumours about him manipulating the charts.

"I hope that no one gets hurt while the truth is uncovered... I want to say I am sorry (to the fans) by showing them hard evidence as fast as I can, but it is such a rough road until the truth is revealed," Shaun said via his Instagram page on Sunday.