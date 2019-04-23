K-pop singer Chungha on going from girl group to solo artist

There was a time when Chungha could barely afford to attend dance classes, but she is now a K-pop star with millions of views for her music videos and hit songs like Roller Coaster, Why Don't You Know and Gotta Go.

The 23-year-old singer-dancer lived in Texas, US, for eight years before rising to fame on the Korean reality TV show Produce 101 in 2016, where she was among 11 winners who later made their debut as the band I.O.I.

After the girl group disbanded, her solo career took off in 2017 and she released three EPs - Hands On Me, Offset and Blooming Blue.

And that has inspired a fan who got to meet her on Sunday.

In Singapore for the first time for her maiden solo fan meet at Zepp@Bigbox that night, Chungha also addressed an open press conference at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut. "It's been sad, everything's different without my girls," she said of being on her own.

"But I can now put a more personalised touch to my albums - my own thoughts and voice."

When a reporter asked her about her future plans both professional and personal, a voice from the crowd suggested: "Get married!"

Chungha chuckled, and then spoke of her interest in acting.

She said she would prefer roles that are "light" and those she can "get in touch with easily".

While Chungha is a successful artist now, she once almost quit dancing because of financial issues. But she persuaded her family to allow her to continue as she had confidence in herself.

This is something that resonates with her fan Thukha Kaung Mon Soe, 18, who won a ticket to the open press conference through Gain City's Facebook and Instagram contest.

He has followed Chungha since her appearance on Produce 101 and was one of the selected few to receive an autographed poster from his idol during the event.

Originally from Myanmar, his family did not support his dreams to be a singer-dancer. He had to give up his dream and moved to Singapore to study instead.

"ChungHa's been very important to me as I get to live my dream vicariously through her," he said.