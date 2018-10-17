Kanye West gifts white sneakers to Uganda president

Kim Kardashian, wife of rapper Kanye West (left), signing a pair of white sneakers for Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (right) in Entebbe.

Kanye West and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian on Monday paid a visit to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and gifted the 74-year-old a pair of white sneakers.

The US rap megastar is in the east African nation to finish recording his ninth studio album Yandhi, which was meant to drop two weeks ago, until his surprise decision to go and record in Africa to "feel the energy".

West - who recently announced he was changing his name to Ye - arrived in Uganda last Saturday.

The country is seizing the opportunity to market itself as a tourist destination, with the couple pictured visiting its natural sites.

Mr Museveni welcomed them to the country on his Twitter account.

"I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa," he wrote.

It is West's second audience with a president in under a week after his eyebrow-raising meeting with Donald Trump last Thursday, in which he performed a relentless monologue that left even the US President speechless.