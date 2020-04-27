Kanye West officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020.

Washington – Kanye West is now a billionaire, thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with adidas, Forbes magazine said last Friday.

The rough figure of the wealth of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s hubby is US$1.3 billion (S$1.8b), it said in announcing the musician is now on its list of people worth at least US$1 billion.

The 42-year-old Chicago-born rapper’s Yeezy footwear often sells for more than US$200 a pair in the US and elsewhere.

West was associated with Nike for years but broke away in 2013, lending his name to adidas as the latter launched their first shoe together in 2015.

Forbes said that for years, West has been pressing the magazine to be listed as one of its mega-rich but that it declined, for lack of proof.

It said tongue in cheek that for years it had applied what it called the Trump rule to West: “Take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there.”