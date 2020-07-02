Kanye West praised for new single, slammed for 'billionaire' tweet

Rap star Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian. Coty paid big bucks for a stake in her KKW beauty line.

LOS ANGELES: Kanye West received both plaudits and criticism on Tuesday when he released a powerful new single about racism and faith a day after congratulating his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian on what he said was her billionaire status.

The US rap star was slammed on social media for touting his family's wealth in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen more than 36 million Americans lose their jobs.

Hours later, he released the emotional single and video Wash Us In The Blood from his upcoming album God's Country, which blended references to religion and systemic racism in the US with imagery from recent protests about deaths of black people at the hands of police.

On Monday, after cosmetics company Coty bought a 20 per cent stake in Kardashian's KKW line that valued the make-up brand at US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion), West tweeted that he was "so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire".

"You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family," he added.