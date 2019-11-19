Kanye West unveils biblical opera

US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.

New York – Kanye West is expanding his repertoire to include opera, premiering a new production entitled Nebuchadnezzar in Los Angeles on Nov 24.

The 42-year-old tweeted art announcing the new production that will feature music from his Sunday Service choir over the weekend, as southern California’s Hollywood Bowl venue said tickets would go on sale Monday.

Exactly what the opera, which is directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, will depict is unclear, but the title suggests it will focus on the ancient Babylonian king it’s named after.

West had discussed Nebuchadnezzar in a wide-ranging interview with Apple music while promoting his recently released gospel album and Imax film Jesus Is King.

The mercurial US rapper, who in recent months has shed his myriad personas to reveal himself as a born-again weaver of gospel and rap, described how the ancient ruler had inspired him.

“Nebuchadnezzar was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and he was still king,” West said.

“So not only was I diagnosed with mental illness, but mental illness was something that was used to... wash me out, to control me.”