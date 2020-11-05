Kanye West votes for himself as next US president, eyes 2024 bid

Kanye West has spent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him.

LOS ANGELES US rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next US president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

Late on Tuesday evening, he appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over.

He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024".

Earlier, he tweeted that he was "voting for the first time in my life for the president of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust... me."

He later posted a video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.

West, 43, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states, although not in battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

He has spent recent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him as a write-in candidate elsewhere.

West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, did not appear to be supporting his bid.