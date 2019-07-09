Karen Mok wants to bring Broadway musicals to China

LONDON : Karen Mok may be currently performing on what she says will be her final concert tour, but the Hong Kong-born actress and singer has no plans to retire just yet, setting her sights on bringing Broadway-style musicals to China.

The 49-year-old said: "It doesn't mean that I'm retiring or anything... I could never quit the stage but I just feel that it's a good time to call it a day where pop concerts are concerned.

"Going forward I want to go into doing musicals and musical theatre because that's my one true love in performing."

Mok, who in 2005 and 2006 starred in the hit Broadway musical Rent on its 10th anniversary tour, said she wants China to have its own version of the New York theatre district or London's West End.

"There's a lot of theatre going on in China but like the West End as an industry (it's) not really there yet but at some point it will happen so I feel that I should contribute towards that," she said.

"My next big mission in my career is to create, from scratch, a musical for the Chinese audience... I really love musicals because they allow you to simultaneously act, dance, sing and play music and getting to do it live every evening is just amazing... We should have our own original musicals."

Mok's Ultimate Karen Mok Show kicked off in Shanghai in June 2018 and has included shows in Singapore, Taipei and Beijing.