Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom engaged

US pop star Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom are engaged.

The couple took to Instagram after Valentine's Day to share the same photo, which showed part of their faces and Perry sporting a flower-shaped ring - of small diamond "petals" around a crimson stone - against a backdrop of red balloons.

Perry, 34, captioned her posting "full bloom", while Bloom, 42, added the caption: "Lifetimes".

It will be the second marriage for both, who began dating in 2016 but split for a time before getting back together early last year.