Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in latest music video
Los Angeles – It was a twofer for fans of Katy Perry.
The US pop star dropped a new music video – and revealed that she and her fiance, English actor Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby.
Perry, 35, cradles a baby bump in the final seconds of the video for Never Worn White, released late Wednesday.
Shortly before it dropped, she had published a snippet of the clip, fuelling speculation on social media that the singer might be expecting.
“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer...” Perry wrote afterwards on various social media sites.
“So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore... or carry around a big purse,” she told her over 108 million Twitter followers.
The child will be Perry’s first and the second for Bloom, 43, who has a son with his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr. - AFP
