Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in latest music video
Katy Perry attends the premiere event for "American Idol" hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California.AFP
Los Angeles – It was a twofer for fans of Katy Perry.

The US pop star dropped a new music video – and revealed that she and her fiance, English actor Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby.

Perry, 35, cradles a baby bump in the final seconds of the video for Never Worn White, released late Wednesday.

Shortly before it dropped, she had published a snippet of the clip, fuelling speculation on social media that the singer might be expecting.

“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer...” Perry wrote afterwards on various social media sites.

“So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore... or carry around a big purse,” she told her over 108 million Twitter followers.

The child will be Perry’s first and the second for Bloom, 43, who has a son with his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr. - AFP

