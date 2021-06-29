Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber leaves radio to focus on her jewellery brand

After 26 years in Singapore radio and media, Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber, co-host of the station's breakfast show Maddy, Andre & Divian In The Morning, will be presenting her last show on July 16.

The industry veteran announced yesterday that she will be leaving radio to focus on growing her bespoke jewellery brand, Madly.

Barber, 47, said: "Not many DJs can say that they have done the absolute best shows they were born to do and... with partners whom they have a once-in-a-lifetime chemistry and connection with - I have done that, twice over.

"Radio will always be my first love, but now is the time for me to put my heart and soul into growing Madly. My most transformative years were spent here at SPH Radio, and it will forever have a special place in my heart."

Mr Sim Hong Huat, general manager of SPH Radio, said: "It has been an amazing decade with Maddy, and we are definitely sad to see her leave.

"But more so, we are happy that she is doing this for herself and her family, especially in these unprecedented times where emotional and mental well-being are so important."

He added: "We are very excited to reveal our plans for the new morning show over the next few weeks, so stay tuned to Kiss92."