Lady Gaga 'horrified', severs ties with R. Kelly

Lady Gaga has vowed to remove a duet she recorded with R&B singer R. Kelly from streaming services and never collaborate with him again.

The US singer-actress comments, in a lengthy Instagram post late on Wednesday, followed a new television documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, in which multiple women accuse Kelly, 52, of sexual misconduct, sometimes with minors.

Gaga, who said she believed the women and found the documentary "absolutely horrifying", wrote: "I stand behind these women 1,000 per cent, believe them, and know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously."

In 2013, she released a duet with Kelly called Do What U Want (With My Body).