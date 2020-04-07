Music

Lady Gaga kicks off starry coronavirus benefit telecast
Lady Gaga leaves Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida after the NFL Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, February 2, 2020. REUTERS
LOS ANGELES – US pop star Lady Gaga on Monday announced a worldwide telecast featuring Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others to support healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The event, called One World: Together At Home, will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18. It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who said she helped curate the celebrity lineup, called in to World Health Organization’s (WHO) coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.

Organisers already have raised US$35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The celebrities’ goal is to raise funds in advance of the upcoming telecast so viewers can “sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve”, she said.

The event will feature appearances and performances by Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and others. - REUTERS

