Lewis Capaldi, Dave win big at BRIT Awards

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.

Dave receives the award for Mastercard Album Of The Year at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020

Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Song of the Year for 'Someone You Loved' at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020.

LONDON – Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and British rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (Feb 18), in a ceremony packed with performances like the latter’s lyrical attack on Britain’s prime minister whom he accused of being racist.

Crowds cheered at Britain’s annual pop music honours, in their 40th year, as Dave took full advantage of the spotlight and a prime-time television slot to make a political statement against Boris Johnson.

“It is racist whether or not it feels racist. The truth is our prime minister is a real racist,” he rapped in his song Black on a white piano flashing with images.

Johnson has faced criticism in the past for referring to African people as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles”, and this past week a Downing Street aide was forced to resign over racist remarks.

Dave won the coveted album of the year award for Psychodrama.

“You can do anything that you put your mind to,” he told fans as he collected the award in a blue track suit.

Capaldi, who scooped two awards, sang his ballad Someone You Loved before receiving the award for best new artist, swigging on a bottle of beer. He later clutched a bottle of fortified wine to claim the award for song of the year.

“This has been the best year of my life,” he said.

Best male artist winner Stormzy was accompanied by a gospel choir, dozens of dancers, a fireworks display and indoor rain as he performed a medley of hits with special guests including Burna Boy.

US teen pop sensation Billie Eilish captivated the audience with the first performance of the new theme song to the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. She was named best international female artist.