Lil Nas X's mega-hit Old Town Road breaks US singles chart record

NEW YORK : Overnight sensation Lil Nas X continued his wild ride of pop music domination on Monday, taking the reins of the record for longest stretch atop the US singles chart at 17 weeks with his infectious country-trap smash Old Town Road.

The viral mega-hit that mashes banjo twangs with thumping bass from the unknown US artist-turned-industry maverick topped the Billboard record of 16 weeks on the industry's most closely watched singles chart.

That was set by 1995's One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and matched by the 2017 Latin juggernaut Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

"YEEE TF HAWWW," Lil Nas X, 20, tweeted after the news broke.

Just last week, he released yet another new version of Old Town Road featuring a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, a remix nicknamed Seoul Town Road .