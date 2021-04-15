Local fans first in world to pre-order BTS photobook

BTS fans queuing at Suntec City to preorder the exclusive BTS photobooks before the purchase counters open.

Mr Michael Lin (right) and his friends taking a picture with a life-size replica of BTS at Suntec City

Singapore fans of K-pop boy band BTS will be the first in the world to get their hands on The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition: We Remember, a collector’s item that will only be available at Suntec City from May 4.

And Mr Michael Lin, a 30-year-old consultant, made sure he was first in line for it.

With pre-orders for the exclusive photobook opening today (April 15) at 10am, he took half-day leave from work and turned up at the mall’s North Wing to queue from 7am - despite living only 15 minutes away by car.

In order to qualify to purchase it for $55, fans have to spend a minimum of $100 across up to three receipts from now to May 4 at any of Suntec City’s retail outlets.

The photobook features never-before-seen performance photos and backstage candids of the worldwide superstars, with highlights being BTS’ performance at The Fact Music Awards 2020 and its February appearance on MTV Unplugged.

Five mini-posters and four sets of eight photocards also come with every book purchase.

Mr Lin told The New Paper: “I wanted to be the first and feel the excitement of waiting to see what is offered. You can never underestimate the BTS Army (what BTS fans are known as) as they may queue overnight.

“The impact BTS has created in terms of their advocacy efforts and music is so strong, and since we will be the first in the world to get the photobooks, it makes it much more special than any other merchandise I have.”

University undergraduates Miss Sarah Andrea Ng and Miss Danielle Gan, both 20, added: “The messages BTS spread on positivity and love is uncommon among artists. They inspire us to wake up every day and be better people.

“We’re really grateful as we can feel closer to BTS through this event. This memoir from the Covid-19 period will be particularly special.”