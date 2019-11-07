Losing voice was 'darkest moment' of Shakira's life

BARCELONA : Colombian superstar Shakira says temporarily losing her voice two years ago was the "darkest moment" of her life.

In November 2017, the Grammy winner was forced to postpone her hip-shaking El Dorado World Tour for seven months after suffering a haemorrhage on her right vocal cord.

"It affected me deeply, there is a before and after," the 42-year-old singer said.

"You take many things for granted when you have them... In the case of my voice, it is something that is so inherent in my nature, it is my identity.

"I always thought that one day I would lose many things - you lose your youth, you lose your beauty, you even lose friends, there are people who come and go... but I never thought my voice was something that could disappear.

"When that doubt arose, when I did not know if I could sing again, it was the darkest moment of my life," she said.

In what she calls a "miracle", Shakira recovered her voice naturally without surgery and was finally able to carry out her tour last year.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour, a music documentary about that tour which encompassed over two decades of hits, will premiere in around 60 countries from Nov 13.

"It is one of the most important tours of my life for what it means, for the different obstacles that I had to overcome," Shakira said.

She has also been picked to perform alongside US pop star Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb 2.