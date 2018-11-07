Mac Miller's death ruled an overdose
US rapper Mac Miller, the former boyfriend of US pop star Ariana Grande, died of an overdose of cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept 7. After an autopsy, the coroner ruled his death accidental.
Miller had spoken openly of his drug addiction and dated Grande, 25, for about two years before the couple split this year.
His death was thought to be one of the factors in the break-up last month of Grande and new boyfriend Pete Davidson, whose engagement in June after dating for less than two months was a media sensation. - REUTERS
