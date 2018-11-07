Mac Miller's death ruled an overdose

US rapper Mac Miller, the former boyfriend of US pop star Ariana Grande, died of an overdose of cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept 7. After an autopsy, the coroner ruled his death accidental.

Miller had spoken openly of his drug addiction and dated Grande, 25, for about two years before the couple split this year.