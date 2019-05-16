Madonna determined to sing at Eurovision finals

LOS ANGELES: Pop icon Madonna, 60, said on Tuesday that she is determined to perform at the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv this weekend, despite calls to boycott her for playing in Israel.

"I'll never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be," the singer said in a statement carried by US media.

Her participation unleashed a storm of protests from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which has for years been pushing for investors and artists to shun Israel for its occupation of Palestinian territories.

However, Eurovision said her participation was not yet signed and sealed, and that the final contract had yet to be finalised.