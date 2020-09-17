Madonna to direct and co-write biopic about her life and music

NEW YORK : Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life - and the final product should meet with her approval as she is bringing it to the screen herself.

The 62-year-old US pop queen will direct the biopic, according to a statement from movie studio Universal.

She will also co-write with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being," Madonna said in a statement posted to her website.

"The focus of this film will always be music," she added. "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."