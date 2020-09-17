Madonna to direct and co-write biopic about her life and music
NEW YORK : Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life - and the final product should meet with her approval as she is bringing it to the screen herself.
The 62-year-old US pop queen will direct the biopic, according to a statement from movie studio Universal.
She will also co-write with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.
"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being," Madonna said in a statement posted to her website.
"The focus of this film will always be music," she added. "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."
The entertainer enthused about "so many untold and inspiring stories" from her "roller coaster" life and asked, "who better to tell it than me?" - AFP
