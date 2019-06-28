Madonna releases wake-up call on gun violence in graphic music video

Madonna says the video was designed to shock.

LOS ANGELES : Madonna stepped into the gun violence debate on Wednesday with a music video containing graphic dramatisations of a mass shooting.

Called God Control, the disco beat song and video depicts a gunman opening fire in a crowded nightclub or bar and images of actors playing dancers who fall to the ground, bleeding and trying to flee.

It has been viewed more than 867,000 times after its release.

A message before the video begins reads: "The story you're about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence. But it's happening every day. And it has to stop."

The video uses TV footage of protesters calling for stricter gun control. It recalls the June 2016 shooting inside the Pulse gay nightclub in Florida, where a gunman killed 49 people.

Madonna, 60, admitted the video was designed to shock.

"Seeing the reality, and the brutality of things makes you wake up," the singer told People magazine on Wednesday.

"Does it make you feel bad? Good, 'cause then maybe you will do something about it."