Madonna takes on ‘frightening’ modern world with new album

Madonna addresses gun control, among other issues. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 19, 2019 06:00 am

LONDON : Covering gun control, poverty and the marginalised, Madonna's new 15-track album Madame X sees the Queen of Pop wanting to "fight back" in what she sees as a "frightening" and "scary" modern world.

On what is happening in her native US, she said: "If you're talking about the far right and the rights being taken away from, say the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer) community or women's rights... obviously I am traumatised and horrified."

A campaigner for the LGTBQ community and known for her charity work in Malawi, the 60-year-old said she would keep fighting for those causes.

"(There are) all the problems that are recurring in America because of new legislation so I am going to have to keep fighting for the same things."

On her 14th studio album which was released last Friday, Madonna addresses US gun control laws and uses a snippet of a speech by school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez in the rousing single I Rise.

Dark Ballet, a piano ballad infused with electronic pop, was inspired by Joan of Arc and references a world "up in flames", while in Killers Who Are Partying, she sings about the poor, exploited children as well as a woman raped.- REUTERS

