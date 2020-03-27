Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline Covid-19 Living Room Concert

LOS ANGELES: Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw will headline a benefit concert on Sunday - playing from their homes - to raise money to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Fox television said on Wednesday.

The one-hour special, to be hosted by Elton John and broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, is the first big nationwide event in the US to harness celeb power to help those affected by the disease. It aims to pay tribute to health workers and those on the front lines of efforts to cope with the pandemic.

The iHeart Living Room Concert For America will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.