Mariah Carey first artist to score No.1 hit in four different decades

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You was first released in 1994.

NEW YORK : US pop diva Mariah Carey's classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is still No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated Jan 4 - its third week atop the rankings.

That means Carey has had a No. 1 single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The ubiquitous holiday tune was first released in 1994 but only topped the charts for the first time in late 2019.

The singer was not low-key about her history-making achievement.