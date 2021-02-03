Marilyn Manson dropped by label after abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.

LOS ANGELES – US rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after US actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he “horrifically abused” her for years.

Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and psychological abuse in the last 10 years.

His record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that in light of the “disturbing allegations” by Wood and other women, the company “will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately”.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the Loma Vista statement added.

Shortly thereafter, in an Instagram post, the artist categorically denied the allegations.

He wrote: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood had testified before the US Congress and California Senate about her experience with domestic violence and rape without identifying who was responsible.

Asked about her testimony in a 2020 interview with British magazine Metal Hammer, Manson’s representatives said in a statement: “Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that... There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson.”