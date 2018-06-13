Mike Shinoda releases debut solo album to cope wth bandmate's suicide

The recent deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain shocked the world.

For US singer Mike Shinoda, from rock group Linkin Park, it hit close to home.

Last July, the band's frontman and lead vocalist Chester Bennington committed suicide at the age of 41.

When asked about the passing of Spade and Bourdain, Shinoda told The New Paper over the phone from Burbank, California: "Unfortunately, (news reports about suicide) bring up a lot of triggers. For some people, it would mean triggers for their depression, and other people it's much worse."

The 41-year-old wants to remind people that they are not alone, adding: "I want them to know that there are other people who are feeling the same way."

He continued: "One of the things that I learnt in the past year is that mental health is often times not in tune with physical health...

"If you wake up and realise your back hurts, which is a physical ailment, you'd say, 'I should take it easy today' or 'I need to take some medicine or go to a doctor'. Well, mental health is the same way, but nobody checks in with themselves and says, 'My mind is not healthy today'."

Shinoda channelled and processed his grief over the loss of his close friend Bennington into the best way he knew how - making music and art.

He hunkered down alone in his Los Angeles home and began writing, recording and painting.

In January, he released an EP, aptly titled Post Traumatic, containing raw, emotional tracks like Place To Start, Over Again and Watching As I Fall. This will be followed by his first solo full-length album of the same name, to be released on Friday.

He will also be performing in Singapore in August as part of the Post Traumatic tour.

The album was something I felt like I had to do for myself. It was a very difficult time, (and) in the beginning, I was doing it only to make music for the studio. I didn't leave my house for a couple of weeks. Mike Shinoda

He described his new deeply personal offerings as a "diary" and "autobiographical", a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.

Ultimately, it is about healing.

He said: "The album was something I felt like I had to do for myself. It was a very difficult time, (and) in the beginning, I was doing it only to make music for the studio. I didn't leave my house for a couple of weeks."

He added: "But I've seen the messages from fans online, they were so happy that (Linkin Park) was still engaging with them and that we're still around. I wanted to keep the conversation going. The more I was out there and being available, it felt like I could potentially be helping some people."

For his upcoming Post Traumatic tour, he will be performing his new solo material, as well as tracks from his hip hop-driven side project Fort Minor and Linkin Park.

On whether he anticipates feeling emotional on stage, he said: "I've (already) played two shows in Los Angeles. Despite things getting a little heavy, I just want my fans to have a good time. Sometimes the best way to get the negative stuff out is to get together in a group, be loud, get your energy out and you'll leave feeling much better."

WHAT

Mike Shinoda's Post Traumatic Tour

WHERE

Zepp@Big Box

WHEN

Aug 22, 8pm

TICKETS

$148 from SISTIC (www.sistic.com.sg or 6348 5555)