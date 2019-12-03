Morissette announces Jagged Little Pill tour, new album

In this file photo taken on June 27, 2008 Canadian singer Alanis Morissette performs on stage at the Rock in Rio Madrid music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid.

New York – Alanis Morissette, whose hits in the 1990s voiced the angst of a generation, on Monday released new music off her upcoming album – her first in eight years – and announced a 2020 tour.

The 31-stop tour will launch in June 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of her seminal 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, and the feminist Canadian rocker will be joined by her alt contemporaries Liz Phair and Garbage.

Morissette, 45, offered fans a tease of her upcoming ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out on May 1, 2020, dropping the lead single Reasons I Drink.