Mourners wounded in stampede at slain rapper Nipsey Hussle's vigil

A makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Apr 03, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: Nineteen people were injured during a stampede at a memorial service on Monday night for slain US rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said.

Hundreds had gathered outside his The Marathon Clothing store where the Grammy-nominated musician was gunned down on Sunday in a suspected gang-linked attack that wounded two others.

"Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate," the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

The fire department said in a statement that it transported 19 patients, two of them critical and another two with serious injuries.

In a separate statement, the police identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is still at large. - AFP

Celebrities