Music After 7s - two nights of live music and entertainment

The Fleurist will be one of the bands performing at Clarke Quay's iconic Fountain Square this weekend.

It is made up of Marcus Tay, 22, and Joshua Wee, 25.

Wee told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "I would highly recommend that the audience hydrate as it's going to be a non-stop dance and sing-a-long session.

"It's definitely going to be fun."

In celebration of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, Clarke Quay's Fountain Square will be transformed, with a carnival-like atmosphere, draped in a kaleidoscope of colours.

HOMEGROWN BANDS

Presented by Harry's Clarke Quay, Le Noir Bar & Lounge, McGettigan's Clarke Quay and Octapas Spanish Tapas Bar, there will be a line-up of homegrown bands and post-scrum fuel and booze at the pop-up stalls.

It was a stroke of bad luck at an event where they were performing separately that brought The Fleurist together.

"Marcus' backtrack wasn't working and I had to play the guitar for him. Since then, we decided to work on making music together and the band was officially formed in early 2018," Wee said.

He is a full-time musician who gives music lessons in the day and performs in pubs or bars at night, while Tay is in his final year at Lasalle College of the Arts. Drawing inspiration from bands such as My Chemical Romance, Mayday Parade and Panic! At the Disco, the duo have released three singles.

"Marcus' favourite release is V which has been with us the longest and probably has the catchiest chorus we have done to date," said Wee.

He added: "My favourite release is Will You Be Mine, it's the first song we wrote about falling in love."

Their singles are available on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

Music After 7s

WHAT: Clarke Quay, in celebration of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, presents an entertainment line-up of homegrown bands for Music After 7s. Fans who can't get enough action on the pitch can bring their energy from the National Stadium to Clarke Quay with free shuttle bus services available from 7pm on game nights. Ticket holders can also enjoy a host of dining and entertainment privileges at select outlets in Clarke Quay.

WHEN: April 12 and 13, from 7pm

WHERE: Clarke Quay Fountain Square