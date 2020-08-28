New Blackpink-Selena Gomez Ice Cream song, MV released

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink and US singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single Ice Cream on Friday to furious fan approval.

Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video opens with Gomez in a red-and-white striped outfit and sailor hat in the driver’s seat of an ice cream van, while Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa later dance holding ice cream in a bright pink ice cream parlour.

Blackpink’s management agency, YG Entertainment, said Ice Cream was perfect for summer and completely different from the quartet’s previous hits Kill This Love or How You Like That.

Both had a more dynamic and aggressive club beat while Ice Cream has a lighter, bubbly vibe.

“I really like that this song is sort of different (from) Blackpink’s previous songs,” said one fan with the username Ariel ari. “It’s a new side and concept that really suits them. I can’t wait for the new album!”

The 17-second teaser for the music video, released on Thursday, had over 14.5 million views on YouTube.

Ice Cream also loosely ties in with Gomez’s new cooking show Selena + Chef, in which famous chefs appear remotely to teach the former Disney star to cook dishes such as omelettes, octopus, tacos and cookies.

The 10-episode unscripted series debuted on the HBO MAX streaming platform this month.