Music

NY rapper tops Billboard album chart with less than 1,000 sales

NY rapper tops Billboard album chart with less than 1,000 sales
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. PHOTO: AFP
Jan 16, 2019 06:00 am

A Bronx rapper has snagged the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart after selling just 823 albums - and posting 83 million on-demand streams.

Industry tracker Billboard, whose chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, said on Monday that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's album Hoodie SZN climbed to the top with the equivalent of 58,000 sales for the week ending Jan 10.

That multi-metric sum includes streams and downloads of individual songs along with sales of the full 20-song album, but according to Billboard, streams powered the ascent, while the sales set a record low for an album that reached No. 1.

The figures lay bare the widening gap between the rapidly growing business of streaming and lethargic album sales.

The 23-year-old A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - whose real name is Julius Dubose - tops the previous record of 3,481 copies and 84 million streams, which rapper 21 Savage set last week with his album I Am I Was. - AFP

Bohemian Rhapsody is most streamed song from 20th century
Music

Bohemian Rhapsody is most streamed song from 20th century

Related Stories

Let us have a gallery to show off our talent in the arts

U2 tops Forbes list of highest-paid musicians

Ariana Grande's new music video bests Adele to fastest 100m views

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Music