NY rapper tops Billboard album chart with less than 1,000 sales
A Bronx rapper has snagged the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart after selling just 823 albums - and posting 83 million on-demand streams.
Industry tracker Billboard, whose chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, said on Monday that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's album Hoodie SZN climbed to the top with the equivalent of 58,000 sales for the week ending Jan 10.
That multi-metric sum includes streams and downloads of individual songs along with sales of the full 20-song album, but according to Billboard, streams powered the ascent, while the sales set a record low for an album that reached No. 1.
The figures lay bare the widening gap between the rapidly growing business of streaming and lethargic album sales.
The 23-year-old A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - whose real name is Julius Dubose - tops the previous record of 3,481 copies and 84 million streams, which rapper 21 Savage set last week with his album I Am I Was. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now