NY rapper tops Billboard album chart with less than 1,000 sales

A Bronx rapper has snagged the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart after selling just 823 albums - and posting 83 million on-demand streams.

Industry tracker Billboard, whose chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, said on Monday that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's album Hoodie SZN climbed to the top with the equivalent of 58,000 sales for the week ending Jan 10.

That multi-metric sum includes streams and downloads of individual songs along with sales of the full 20-song album, but according to Billboard, streams powered the ascent, while the sales set a record low for an album that reached No. 1.

The figures lay bare the widening gap between the rapidly growing business of streaming and lethargic album sales.