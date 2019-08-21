Old Town Road finally dethroned from US singles chart by Billie Eilish

American singer Billie Eilish performs on the Other Stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset.

NEW YORK : Lil Nas X has finally been dethroned after 19 weeks atop the US charts, Billboard announced on Monday, with US singer Billie Eilish besting his viral hit Old Town Road.

Her song Bad Guy spent nine non-consecutive weeks in second place before finally unseating overnight sensation Lil Nas X's infectious country-trap smash.

Like the 19-year-old US rapper, Eilish soared to fame over the past few months after releasing an acclaimed debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March.