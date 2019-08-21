Old Town Road finally dethroned from US singles chart by Billie Eilish
NEW YORK : Lil Nas X has finally been dethroned after 19 weeks atop the US charts, Billboard announced on Monday, with US singer Billie Eilish besting his viral hit Old Town Road.
Her song Bad Guy spent nine non-consecutive weeks in second place before finally unseating overnight sensation Lil Nas X's infectious country-trap smash.
Like the 19-year-old US rapper, Eilish soared to fame over the past few months after releasing an acclaimed debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March.
Prior to its release, the goth-inspired 17-year-old - the first musician born in the 2000s to top the Billboard Hot 100 - had already won a fervent online fanbase for her bold pop style that features heavy bass and tinges of trap and EDM. - AFP
English town celebrates hometown hero Ed Sheeran with exhibition
IPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM : Ipswich in eastern England is now celebrating the stellar pop career of its most famous son, Ed Sheeran.
The global star's journey to stardom began in the nearby town of Framlingham, where he played his first gig in front of around 30 people.
The singer is capping off a two-year record-breaking international tour, on which he played for almost nine million people, with four homecoming shows in Ipswich, with a career-tracing exhibition entitled Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk marking the event.
His career took off with the 2011 release of his first album, +, followed by a series of hits including Don't, Thinking Out Loud and Castle On The Hill, which explores his love of growing up in rural Suffolk.
The exhibition also presents his more private side, like a bronze sculpture depicting a young Sheeran and his brother embracing.
Featured in the free exhibition are two of his guitars, one of which he named Cyril and has starred in more than 300 concerts in 2009.
The town's Swan pub sells memorabilia and keeps a bottle of Sheeran's favourite ketchup in a plexiglass box "in case Ed comes". - AFP
