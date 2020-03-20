Organisers scrap Glastonbury's 50th anniversary over coronavirus fears

Glastonbury is Britain's best known music festival, held at a rural farm site in south-west England since 1970.

LONDON : The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they have cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus crisis, adding that tickets for the 2020 event will roll over to 2021.

"This is now our only viable option," they said, adding that they hoped the situation will have improved by the June date.

"But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields."

US pop star Taylor Swift had been set to headline for the first time at Britain's best-known music festival, held at a rural farm site in south-west England since 1970. Beatles icon Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar were also set to perform on the main stage.