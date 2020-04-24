Oscar-nominated writer to pen biopic of Whitney Houston

NEW YORK: The Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Bohemian Rhapsody and The Two Popes has been lined up to write and co-produce a new feature film on the life of late US singer Whitney Houston, US media reported on Wednesday.

Anthony McCarten will join forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-winning music mogul Clive Davis, the man who signed the star to her first recording contract, according to Deadline.

They are negotiating with indie filmmaker Stella Meghie to direct the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Houston died in 2012 aged 48, drowning in her bathtub after ingesting a large amount of cocaine.

Producers described the film as a "joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration" of her life and music, but added that it would also be "very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted".