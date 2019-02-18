Oscars to be awarded 'without edits' after uproar
The organisers of the Oscars ceremony last Friday scrapped a plan to award four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the Feb 24 telecast, following an uproar by film-makers, actors and others.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it had "heard the feedback" and that all 24 Academy Awards "will be presented without edits, in our traditional format".
Last week, the Academy said the Oscars for Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Short Films and Make-up and Hairstyling would be presented during the commercials. This was part of an effort to boost viewership.
But an open letter signed by Hollywood heavyweights accused the academy of "relegating these essential crafts to lesser status" and insulting the professionals who work in the four areas. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now