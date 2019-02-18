Oscars to be awarded 'without edits' after uproar

The organisers of the Oscars ceremony last Friday scrapped a plan to award four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the Feb 24 telecast, following an uproar by film-makers, actors and others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it had "heard the feedback" and that all 24 Academy Awards "will be presented without edits, in our traditional format".

Last week, the Academy said the Oscars for Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Short Films and Make-up and Hairstyling would be presented during the commercials. This was part of an effort to boost viewership.