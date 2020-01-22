Music

Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis
(From left) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the after party for the special screening of Momentum Pictures' A Million Little Pieces on December 04, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. AFP
Jan 22, 2020 02:43 pm

LOS ANGELES – British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who last year postponed a world tour due to health issues, disclosed in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old said on ABC’s Good Morning America that he received the diagnosis in February 2019 after he fell at home and had to have neck surgery. He also recently suffered from pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand.

The musician, who made his name as lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, had previously denied having Parkinson’s, but said he now wanted to be open with his fans.

“They’re my air, you know,” Osbourne said while seated next to his TV personality wife Sharon.

“I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes tremors and slowed movements. There is no cure, but medication can ease symptoms.

In this file photo taken on January 24, 2019, actress Pamela Anderson poses during a photocall upon arriving to attend the "Diner de la Mode" (Fashion Dinner) fundraiser dinner to benefit French anti-AIDS association Sidaction, at the Pavillon d'Armenonville in Paris.
TV

Pamela Anderson weds for fifth time

Related Stories

How getting 'fat' for new CNY film helped Donnie Yen become more fit

Vanguard star Jackie Chan 'trembled' after nearly drowning

Prince Harry and wife to lose royal titles, state funding

Osbourne said he was taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills.

Sharon said the type of Parkinson’s her husband had was “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body”.

She added: “It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Osbourne said he had been working to recover in order to get back to performing. His postponed solo tour, No More Tours 2, is scheduled to kick off a North American leg in late May.

“I’m a lot better now than I was last February,” he said. “I was in a shocking state.” - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities