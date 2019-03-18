Paris Jackson slams report of suicide attempt

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late superstar Michael Jackson, struck down rumours that she attempted suicide on Saturday, assailing "liars" in an expletive-laden tweet.

Celebrity news website TMZ initially ran the report saying the 20-year-old model was hospitalised after a suicide attempt at her Los Angeles home.

Jackson has been open about her struggles with mental health.

She attempted to kill herself in 2013, and told Rolling Stone magazine she had previously attempted suicide "multiple times".

Saturday's rumours follow weeks of fallout over a documentary detailing paedophilia accusations against Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

Paris tweeted recently it was "not my role" to defend her father's legacy, saying other family members were carrying the torch and she supports them.