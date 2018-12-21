Paul McCartney, Emma Stone join forces on anti-bullying music video
Former Beatle Paul McCartney has teamed up with Oscar-winning US actress Emma Stone on the music video for his new single Who Cares, a song he hopes will inspire youngsters to stand up to bullying.
The pair are shown miming and dancing on an all black-and-white set alongside harlequin-like figures who torment Stone before she and McCartney make their escape in his car.
The veteran English singer-songwriter has also joined forces with non-profit organisation Creative Visions to launch the #WhoCaresIDo campaign, inspired by a line in the song - "Who cares about you, I do".
McCartney, 76, said on his website: "My hope is that if there are kids being bullied - and there are... maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it's not as bad.
"That it's the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now