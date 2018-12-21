Paul McCartney, Emma Stone join forces on anti-bullying music video

Former Beatle Paul McCartney has teamed up with Oscar-winning US actress Emma Stone on the music video for his new single Who Cares, a song he hopes will inspire youngsters to stand up to bullying.

The pair are shown miming and dancing on an all black-and-white set alongside harlequin-like figures who torment Stone before she and McCartney make their escape in his car.

The veteran English singer-songwriter has also joined forces with non-profit organisation Creative Visions to launch the #WhoCaresIDo campaign, inspired by a line in the song - "Who cares about you, I do".

McCartney, 76, said on his website: "My hope is that if there are kids being bullied - and there are... maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it's not as bad.