Paul McCartney writing It’s A Wonderful Life musical

Paul McCartney is adding another string to his bow - writing his first musical.

The former Beatle and 18-time Grammy winner is in the final stages of completing songs for a stage adaptation of the beloved 1946 movie It's A Wonderful Life, with the aim of launching it in late 2020, his representatives said on Wednesday.

McCartney, 77, is writing the music and working on the lyrics with Britain's Lee Hall, the screenwriter of Billy Elliot and the Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

British theatre and film producer Bill Kenwright, who secured the rights, will produce the show.

It's A Wonderful Life, directed by Frank Capra and starring Jimmy Stewart as a man down on his luck who is saved by a guardian angel, has become one of Hollywood's best-loved Christmas movies.