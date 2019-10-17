Pharrell Williams embarrassed by 'rapey' hit song Blurred Lines

LONDON : US singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams said he was "embarrassed" by one of his biggest pop hits, the 2013 song Blurred Lines, having realised that the lyrics were "rapey".

The song, which Williams recorded with US singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and US rapper T.I., was banned from a list of universities after its lyrics were panned for promoting a culture of date rape and its sexually explicit video.

Williams, 46, defended Blurred Lines in earlier interviews despite coming under attack for lyrics such as "I know you want it".

But in an interview with GQ magazine this week, he said he now understood how the lyrics could be seen as "rapey".

He said: "I realised that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn't matter that that's not my behaviour. It just matters how it affects women."

Williams said he was "born in a different era" where many of the things that he grew up with that were considered normal would be viewed differently now.