Pikotaro remakes PPAP hit into hand-washing song

Japanese entertainer Kazuhito Kosaka, portrayed as Pikotaro, performs a hand-washing song, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in this still image taken from a recently released video, obtained by Reuters April 6, 2020. REUTERS
TOKYO – Japanese social media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading Twitter trend in Japan with a coronavirus hand-washing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-for-People-and-Peace.

The video was among the top five in a Twitter trend ranking in Japan on Monday.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, wore the same gold animal print outfit he wore in the PPAP music video that went viral in 2016.

His hand-washing video, shorter than his former two-minute hit that the Guinness World Records listed as the shortest song to make it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart, had also been viewed a quarter of a million times on YouTube since it was uploaded last Saturday.

