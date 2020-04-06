Pink had Covid-19, pledges US$1m to relief efforts

Singer Pink attends a red carpet gala event honoring Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year, ahead of the Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 8, 2019.

LOS ANGELES – US singer Pink said last Friday she had tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered.

“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son Jameson and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink, 40, also called for testing to be made free and more available, saying it was an “absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible”.