Pink had Covid-19, pledges US$1m to relief efforts
LOS ANGELES – US singer Pink said last Friday she had tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered.
“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son Jameson and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”
Pink, 40, also called for testing to be made free and more available, saying it was an “absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible”.
She also announced a donation of US$1 million (S$1.4m), split equally between the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now