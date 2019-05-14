Pop star Ariana Grande is new face of Givenchy

NEW YORK French fashion house Givenchy has named US pop princess Ariana Grande as the face of its fall/ winter campaign, calling her "a strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style".

"A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today," Givenchy, which is owned by the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, said in a statement.

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a house I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honour," Grande said, of her first campaign for a major luxury house.

"Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I am proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are and unapologetic about whatever they want to be."

The 26-year-old Grammy winner's campaign is set for release in July.

In a new teaser published on Friday, Givenchy portrays Grande as a modern-day Holly Golightly from the classic film Breakfast At Tiffany's, dressing her in the character's iconic little black dress - a Givenchy number - worn by actress Audrey Hepburn.