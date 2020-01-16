Prince William honours British singer M.I.A. at Buckingham Palace

British rapper MIA with her MBE award at London's Buckingham Palace.

LONDON : British singer M.I.A. has received a prestigious award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, at the palace ceremony on Tuesday hosted by Prince William as a representative of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The 44-year-old performer, who real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam, was honoured for her "services to music".

She said the honour was particularly meaningful because her Sri Lankan seamstress mother had once worked hand-stitching medals distributed by the palace.