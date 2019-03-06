Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy, who captured the hedonistic spirit of 1990s British rave culture, has died aged 49 in what the band's founder described as a suicide.
He was one of the best-known faces of British electronic music, performing apparently random dance moves often with eccentric hair cuts, sometimes styled as devil's horns, and heavy make-up around his eyes.
Liam Howlett wrote on Instagram: "Our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I'm shell-shocked, angry, confused and heartbroken."
Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious after finding Flint's body on Monday in a residence in Essex, north-east of London.
"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," other members of The Prodigy said in a statement. "A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed." - REUTERS
