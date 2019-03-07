Quebec radio stations strip Michael Jackson songs from airwaves

Major radio stations in Quebec have pulled Michael Jackson music from the airwaves following a disturbing documentary reviving paedophilia accusations against the late US superstar.

A spokesman for Canada's Cogeco - which operates 22 radio stations across Quebec and one in Ontario - said the decision came after Leaving Neverland aired on Sunday on the US cable network HBO.

The four-hour film presents in excruciatingly granular detail the stories of two men who say Jackson - who died nearly a decade ago - sexually abused them for years when they were minors.

"We are attentive to the comments of our listeners, and the documentary created reactions," said Ms Christine Dicaire of Cogeco. "We prefer to observe the situation by removing the songs from our stations, for the time being."